And Now, a Word From Bobby Brown on Usher's Herpes Allegations...

Over the past two weeks, Usher and his alleged STD saga have been spiraling out of control as more accusers have continued to come forward. While the R&B star has yet to openly address the allegations against him, there have been a slew of celebrities who have chimed in on the scandal ― including New Edition vet Bobby Brown .

On Monday night (Aug. 7), Bobby Brown sat down with Chewy of 92.7 The Block to discuss his upcoming performance at Charlotte’s annual Funk Fest concert. The conversation quickly turned to the details of Usher's pending STD lawsuits.

If you ask the "Don't Be Cruel" singer, Usher and his alleged victims simply have to be more careful. “This is really none of my business but I think people should take care of themselves,” Bobby said candidly. “People should understand that if you’re going go that way, then expect the worst. Protect yourself at all times.

"This is not a life we’re living that we’re supposed to be unprotected. We gotta protect ourselves.”

Bobby's message of safe sex was well-received by listeners and evidently an implication that he's turned over a new leaf, considering his rumored beef with the fellow R&B crooner. Last year, it was reported that Usher and Bobby had come to blows during an intimate gathering after one too many drinks. According to Rico Love, the singers duked it out during a lavish birthday party for Bobby in 2002 and it's safe to say that Usher doesn't mess around.

Looks like time heals all.