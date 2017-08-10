A Twitter User Accused Cardi B of Insulting Dark-Skinned Women

Cardi B has undoubtedly been reaching new levels of success thanks to her single "Bodak Yellow." But it seems not everyone is happy about her rise to the top. The rapper became the trending topic of the day on Twitter after one user created a thread about all of the problematic comments Cardi has made about people in the past. Specifically, Cardi is getting a lot of heat for allegedly calling dark-skinned women "roaches."



In a thread instigated on Twitter, a user by the name of @WokeMutant listed at least nine instances in which Cardi B called other women roaches. Each number was connected to a link, some of which dated back to early 2016. In one of the very first posts on the thread, the link shows Cardi telling a woman to fix her weave and her edges. "Then talk to me ugly looking like a f**king roach," she added. In other links, the rapper also threw out various insults, calling other women roaches. In the final posts, Cardi also used the words "tranny," "arab" and "monkey."

#CardiB was not having it with Twitter after two people dig up old tweets in which the rapper used the word "roach" and "tranny". She explains that he term roach is hood slang and was not used as a racist term. Cardi also reminded everyone that she didn't know that the "T" word was offensive and had already apologized for it! #ClapBackSeason #SWIPELEFT A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

In Cardi's defense, her calling women "roaches" was in response to their comments in which they claimed she was "illiterate," "ignorant," "ugly" and "stupid." Additionally, in contrast to what the thread insists, Cardi doesn't link her use of the word roach to dark-skinned women. The closest she gets to connecting complexion with the insect is when she called one person a "burned roach." After the thread prompted a campaign to "cancel Cardi B," the rapper responded to the allegations, stating that "roach" is a term that is commonly used in the Bronx. "I called MY OWN self a reach [sic] before, so stop it! It's a word I use A LOt of Bronx b*****s use a lot. Stop trying to make it into some racist s**t,"she said on Twitter. As for the use of "tranny" and "arab," one of her fans alerted people to the fact that she had already issued an apology. It is unclear where or when she apologized however.

I called MY OWN self a reach before so stop it !its a word I use ALOt Bronx bitches use a lot stop trying to make it into some racist shit pic.twitter.com/IqUbCTwCRJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2017

Cardi may be in hot water at the moment, but this little mishap will probably not dim her shine too much. "Bodak Yellow" is still No. 1 on iTunes and the rapper recently surprised fans onstage with Drake at OVO Fest. As for the current influx of hate, Cardi tweeted, "I don't bother with these hoes don't let these hoes bother me ..Don't let that s**t go over ya head tho."

Written by Jessica McKinney