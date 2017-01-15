Look: Trump's Attack On John Lewis Backfires Causing The Civil Rights Legend's Books To Sell Out

As Inauguration Day looms closer, Donald Trump seems to be taking more and more Ls.

First, the performance guest list is perhaps the thinnest it’s ever been for a presidential inauguration in recent memory. Not only that, it’s been announced that so far 19 democratic lawmakers will not attend the ceremony after The Donald decided to feud with civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis.

Second, while the comments may’ve been hurtful to Lewis, they certainly aren’t hurting his book sales or his wallet. Since Trump’s “all talk”, “no action” tweets, Lewis’ book Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement has sold out and shot to the top of Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list.