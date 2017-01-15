Look: Trump's Attack On John Lewis Backfires Causing The Civil Rights Legend's Books To Sell Out

As Inauguration Day looms closer, Donald Trump seems to be taking more and more Ls.
First, the performance guest list is perhaps the thinnest it’s ever been for a presidential inauguration in recent memory. Not only that, it’s been announced that so far 19 democratic lawmakers will not attend the ceremony after The Donald decided to feud with civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis.
Second, while the comments may’ve been hurtful to Lewis, they certainly aren’t hurting his book sales or his wallet. Since Trump’s “all talk”, “no action” tweets, Lewis’ book Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement has sold out and shot to the top of Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list.
Trump originally tweeted that, “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!”
Lewis, who marched along side Dr. Martin Luther King at the 1963 March On Washington, previously told Meet The Press that the Russian’s cyber activity gave Trump the election. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis said. “I don’t plan to attend the inauguration.”
