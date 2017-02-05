Whitewashing? Tamron Hall's Exits From NBC Amid Megyn Kelly's Hire Has The National Association of Black Journalists Calling Out The Network

NBC is under fire after Today co-host Tamron Hall left NBC after being replaced by Megyn Kelly, who will host her and co-host Al Roker's old time slot.

Kelly left Fox News last month for the new role at NBC, but not everyone's satisfied. In a statement released on Wednesday (February 1) the National Association of Black Journalists voiced frustration over NBC’s switch.

“The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is saddened by Tamron Hall’s departure from NBC. She broke ground as the first black female Today show cohost and was enjoying ratings success alongside Al Roker during the show’s third hour of programming,” the statement reads. “NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing.”

NBC did say it offered a new contract to Hall and insiders believed she would stay on, however she walked away from the deal. The NABJ also pointed out Kelly’s history of controversial remarks against minorities.