'Hate Begets Hate' – The Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard's Wife and Stepson Were Charged With His Murder, and People Aren't Surprised

The Park Hills Daily Journal reported Malissa Ancona, 44, and her son Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., 24, (pictured above) were charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse.

New developments have been made in the murder of self-proclaimed KKK Imperial Wizard Frank Ancona, of Missouri. Authorities have arrested and charged Ancona’s wife and stepson with murder on Monday.

On Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department found Ancona on a river bank with a shot gun wound to the head. Authorities reported that Ancona was killed in the bedroom he shared with Malissa.

When Malissa gave her statement, she said that he biological son, Paul, shot Ancona while he was asleep.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and found extensive blood in the master bedroom on Feb. 11, the Daily Journal reported.

When Malissa was first detained by officers, she told them Ancona was driving across state lines to make a work-related delivery. She also said that when Ancona returned, he would be filing for divorce. The day Ancona “disappeared” Malissa placed an untimely ad on Facebook for a new roommate.

Frank Ancona, of Leadwood, Mo., has publicly identified himself as the “Imperial Wizard” for a group called the “Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.”

“The media will tell you the KKK is dead, gone, irrelevant,” Ancona said in a statement on the American Knights website. “They have tried since the birth of the Klan to downplay the influence and power of the KKK... Let me tell you they are the haters. They have engaged in a campaign to destroy our race, culture, and heritage.”

Much like the initial response to Ancona's death, many feel the recent developments are ironic, to say the least.