This 37-Year-Old Federal Prosecutor Was Found Dead On A Florida Beach

The body federal prosecutor Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. was found washed up on a beach in Hollywood, Florida earlier this week.

The 37-year-old was discovered with a possible head injury, which may have been the result of a gunshot wound, according to the Miami Herald.

A person strolling the beach spotted the lawyer’s corpse early Wednesday (May 25), Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman revealed the next day. It isn’t certain whether Whisenant died at the location, was moved by a person or naturally by the ocean.

A cause of death has yet to be determined by authorities. Since a gunshot wound hasn’t been confirmed as the cause of death, accidental, suicide and murder are all possible rulings.

Beranton Whisenant Jr. graduated from the University of Florida Law School in 2004 and joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami this past January. He was reportedly working on visa and passport fraud cases prior to his death.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office family was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Beranton’s death,” Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg said. “He was a great lawyer and wonderful colleague, and we will miss him deeply. Our thoughts are with Beranton’s family and friends.”

The attorney had plans of eventually becoming a judge. According to a friend, he was “very motivated by public service.”