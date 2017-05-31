Man Arrested for Intentional Hit and Run of Young Native American Men That Left One Dead

On Saturday, Jimmy Smith-Kramer and friends were celebrating his birthday at Donkey Creek near the Humptulips Campground when a white Chevy pickup truck started driving erratically around the group, according to witnesses.

A 31-year-old Washington man has been arrested and charged for the death of a 20-year-old man from the Quinault Tribal Nation.

Attendees of the festivities — also members of the Quinault Tribal Nation — said the truck starting doing “doughnuts” and the driver of the truck was yelling “racial slurs and war whoops.”

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was accompanied by a 27-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in the truck, reported KING5.

As the truck drove around, members of the tribe asked the driver to stop. This triggered the driver to put the car in reverse and run over Jimmy and Harvey Anderson, 19.

"Then he hit his reverse lights and was going 20 mph in reverse, and Jimmy turned around and ran and tried to save me, like tried to get me out of the way," Harvey told KING5. "It was within five minutes, ten minutes, this all happened. We were just minding our own business camping."

Both Jimmy and Harvey Anderson were taken to a local hospital. Anderson was released the next day with road rash all over his body, a bruised lung and a cracked sternum. Jimmy died in the hospital.

"Jimmy died a hero and he suffered his deadly injuries as he dove and shoved his friend Harvey out of harm's way," Larry Ralston, Quinault tribal treasurer, said in a statement.

Family and members of the tribe believe they were targeted in a hate crime.

“The witnesses there felt [the driver] was intentionally trying to run these subjects over,” Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brad Johansson said on Monday. “This was willful.”