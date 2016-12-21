Look: Derrick Rose's Son, PJ, Had an Adorable Visit With Santa

Derrick Rose's adorable son, PJ, has stolen fans' hearts with his cuteness before, stealing the spotlight from his NBA star dad during a memorable press conference last year.
Well, the New York Knicks' point guard's lovable 3-year-old has struck again.
A shot of lil' PJ visiting Santa right before the holidays surfaced on the internet recently ... and it's too cute.
Plus, he brought along some company via a couple of his cousins.
Check out the overload of cuteness here.
Hmm ... we wonder what PJ asked Santa for Christmas.
Knicks' fans definitely hope it was a 2017 NBA championship for the squad.
(Photo: Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock)
