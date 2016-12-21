Look: Ex-NFL Player Robert Eddins and His Friend Found Shot to Death in Detroit Basement

The outlet reports that both appeared to have died from multiple gun shot wounds. Local 4 WDIV news additionally reported that Eddins's father made the gruesome discovery upon entering the home.

That's when police officials told Detroit's ABC affiliate, News 10 , that they found the bodies of former NFL player Robert Eddins , 28, and his friend Ricky McFarland , 32, in Eddins's home.

“The gas was on from the stove somebody left on. The pilots were not lit, so it looks like it was an intentional act,” Detroit Police Department captain Kurt Worboys told News 10. The DPD is still searching for a suspect as part of the ongoing investigation.

Eddins's mother, Bridget Eddins, thinks the culprit attempted to "blow the house up" as an to possibly cover up the crime.

“They tried to blow the house up, they had the TVs on, the whole house had gas ... that’s why we can’t go in there. The whole house, they ransacked it,” she said.

Here's footage from the crime scene: