Disgusting, Racist 'Monkey' Chants Leave Brazilian Soccer Player in Tears

Vile and downright racist. Those are the words that can be used to describe Brazilian soccer player Everton Luiz being peppered with "monkey" chants by disgusting fans during a match in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday. The vicious racial slurs reduced the star midfielder to tears.

According to the Huffington Post, Luiz said he was subjected to the "racist abuse during the entire match," when his Partizan Belgrade squad faced Rad Belgrade. In addition to having to endure the "monkey" chants being hurled at him by rival Rad fans, the Associated Press also reported that there was a racist banner in the stands that referees removed. The chants were severe enough for Luiz to seemingly curse the crowd out after the match, resulting in a shoving match between the teams. That being said, the damage was done, as he wept while walking off the field.

When the Brazilian star joined the Serbian soccer league, encountering outright racism isn't what he had in mind. "My family and I feel at home in Serbia and this is why I could not stop the tears after the game,” he told Reuters after the match. "I took 90 minutes of racist abuse and other insults from the terraces and thereafter I found myself in a cauldron of emotionless individuals who charged at me when they should have protected me. I want to forget this, refocus on football and urge everyone to say ‘No’ to racism." Well, the Serbian Football Association is apparently one of those saying 'no' to racism, announcing Monday that it has temporarily suspended Rad from hosting games in its home stadium due to the racist chants toward Luiz. That's a start, but perhaps a forfeiture of games and public apology from fans would be more fitting. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff