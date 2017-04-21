Reports Say Aaron Hernandez Left Notes for His Fiancée and Gay Prison Lover

Aaron Hernandez's death in prison was officially ruled a suicide by Massachusetts authorities Thursday. But it's the discovery of a few additional items accompanying the former NFL star's suicide that has people talking now.

Sources close to the suicide investigation told DailyMail.com that authorities found three handwritten notes in the cell in which Hernandez hung himself. Who did Hernandez reportedly pen the letters to?

Well, the website claims Hernandez's three notes were written to his fiancee', Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, his 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, and ... his gay prison lover. The site adds that the alleged man was the last person that the 27-year-old former New England Patriots tight end spoke with before committing suicide just past 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. They additionally reported that the man is on "eyeball-to-eyeball" suicide watch himself.

The notes were reportedly found next to a Bible that Hernandez had opened to John 3:16. That same verse was scribbled across his forehead in blood-red ink. It reads: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

We can't help but wonder if the message of each of those notes will ever be revealed.

