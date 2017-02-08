Laurence Fishburne Leads Cast in Saga About Mandela

"We will..."

New York, NY – December 6, 2016 - BET Networks announced today its movie event Madiba, a three-part saga telling the definitive story of Nelson Mandela that will air February 1, 8 and 15, 2017. Madiba will be the cornerstone of BET’s Black History Month programming. Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, playwright, director and producer Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Matrix Trilogy) stars as Nelson Mandela. Orlando Jones (Sleepy Hollow, Drumline, The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea), David Harewood (Homeland, The Night Manager, Supergirl), Michael Nyqvist (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and Terry Pheto (Catch a Fire, Tsotsi) are co-starring. See an exclusive clip HERE.



Madiba, based on two Mandela autobiographies, Conversations With Myself and Nelson Mandela by Himself, tells the most personal and comprehensive story of Mandela’s life, focusing on the man and his innermost thoughts and fears as he fought and sacrificed for freedom to become an international icon. While many recognize Mandela as the face of the Anti-Apartheid Movement, this mini-series also pays homage to the many lesser known men and women who sacrificed and suffered alongside of him in South Africa’s quest for freedom. Orlando Jones plays Oliver Tambo and David Harewood stars as Walter Sisulu, two of Mandela’s closest friends, while Michael Nyqvist plays Dr. H.F. Verwoerd, the prime minister of Apartheid-era South Africa from 1958 until his assassination in 1966. Terry Pheto plays Nelson’s second wife, Winnie Mandela.

The beautifully shot series was filmed exclusively in South Africa and on Robben Island, and along with detailing the early years of Mandela’s personal journey, Madiba reveals the behind-the-scenes strategizing and bold organizing tactics he and his collaborators used to bring attention to their movement both domestically and internationally. Madiba is relevant in these times of racial unrest and serves as a reminder of the trials of political injustice, and giving us a road map of the hope and possibilities that come with being on the right side of history. The six-hour mini-series is produced and financed by Blue Ice Pictures and Out of Africa Entertainment Production in association with Cinema Gypsy Productions and executive produced by Blue Ice Pictures’ president Lance Samuels. The film is directed by Kevin Hooks (Prison Break, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Hooks will be the first African-American director to helm a story about Mandela’s life and legacy. Madiba is written by Paul Webb (Selma), Jane Maggs (The Offering, To the Teeth) Janine Eser, Avie Luthra (Lucky) and Kathleen McGhee-Anderson (The Fosters, Lincoln Heights, Touched by an Angel).

"...no longer..."

About Blue Ice Pics:



Blue Ice Pictures is a film and television production, development and finance company based in Toronto with offices in London. The company acquired Daniel Iron's Foundry Films to bolster its Canadian division. Blue Ice Group also bought Out of Africa Entertainment to establish a production base in South Africa.



About Out of Africa Entertainment:



Out of Africa Entertainment believes in the enormous contribution that Africa can offer the world’s film industry. Led by Adam Friedlander, Samantha Putter, and Kweku Mandela, Out of Africa produces quality content that not only is of the highest international standards, but is also commercially viable for both the local and international market. While continuing South Africa’s tradition as a cost-effective location for television and motion picture productions, Out of Africa simultaneously raises the bar on production quality in South Africa. As facilitators for visiting producers, Out of Africa offers a full range of services, including but not limited to financing and co-production advice, cost containment, budgeting and scheduling, and the pinpointing of the most advantageous locations and the best local cast and crew for each project.





About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions:BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; CENTRIC, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.



"run."