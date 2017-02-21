Bring It On: This HBCU Cheerleading Squad Becomes the First to Win Championship Title @CheerSports

This is shaping up to be a Black History Month for the record books. It seems that African-Americans everywhere are shining without hesitation. In the words of one of our most fierce leaders: "[We] ain't sorry."

On February 20, 2017 Savannah State University's cheerleading team, The Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad consisting of 12 young women and one young man took home the title of @CheerSports champion in their division, becoming the first HBCU to do so.



Originally reported on WJCL 22 ABC, Morgan Moore (Savannah State Unviersity Senior Cheerleader) had this to say: "We have a lot of great members on the squad and a great program so we wanna make sure that we better it and make it...improve it and make it the best the we can. This was just a great achievement for our squad and for our school."

We didn't know we were making history we were just having fun , working hard and making memories 🏆😍 #CHEERSPORT2017 #savannahstate #Champs4L pic.twitter.com/NwCheMDLBy — Gorgeous (@Gemyaaa) February 20, 2017

Our very own Bring It On star, Gabrielle Union even got in on the congratulatory action by retweeting the cheerleaders' reaction to their win.

We're beyond proud of the Savnnah State University cheer team and wish them and all of us more accomplishments throughout the year and as we close out the most lit Black History Month of all time.

Written by Naiquan Greene