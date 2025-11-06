Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Passes Away at 24

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has passed away. He was 24.

According to USA Today , no cause of death was immediately available.

The Cowboys confirmed his passing in an official statement.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. "

The NFL also offered its condolences to Kneeland’s family, “offering support to its players and staff of the Cowboys.”

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland," the league said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends, and his teammates."

Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars, Inc., Kneeland's agent, shared the news of his passing on Instagram.

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," Perzley said in his statement. " ... Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need to grieve this tremendous loss."

At just 24 years old, Kneeland was in the middle of his second season with the team. On Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, he scored his first career touchdown when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

While attending Western Michigan, Kneeland posted 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections in 38 games. He was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference pick in 2023, finishing with 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss in nine games.

Drafted in the second round with the 56th, Kneeland had played in seven of nine games this year, recording one sack and 15 tackles, and six QB pressures.