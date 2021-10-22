TWENTIES
Can Hattie Quell Her Woes?
Hattie grows frustrated when Ida B. offers her advice, and Marie has Quintrell on her mind.

I Went Viral
Tyler Perry's The Oval

Games People Play

Cooked in 5
Twenties

Tyler Perry's Sistas

Way Too Crazy

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Alicia Keys Forgives Lil Mama For Crashing Jay-Z Performance

Who can forget the viral moment from 2009?
10/22/2021

Looking Good! The Best Designer Looks Spotted On The Red Carpet Of The 2020 Soul Train Awards

We are counting down to this year’s awards with fashionable flashbacks.
10/22/2021

9:50

‘All The Queens Men’: Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celebs Inspired Her In Her Portrayal Of Madam

The actress also recalls the moment Tyler Perry called to explain she got the part.
1:10

Ciara's New Eye Color Beautifully Compliments Her Pricey Diamonds By Bulgari

Plus, more of Ciara's most fashionable moments!
1:00

Jaguars Dauwane Smoot and Wife Deliver Their Baby at Home After A Scary Moment

The couple were on their way to the hospital, but Aumari Smoot collapsed, and the Jacksonville defensive end helped deliver their daughter.
1:04

Strut! These Ladies Wowed Us With Sultry Stilettos On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

You betta work, Queens!

‘Insecure’: Yvonne Orji Reveals Conflicting Emotions About Final Season

The final season of the show premieres on Oct. 25 on HBO Max.
10/22/2021

Kandi Burruss Recalls Losing One Of Her Twin Embryos

“You're super happy that you do have a healthy one. But then you're super sad that you lost one.”
10/22/2021

Body-Ody!: Ashanti Pours Her Curves Into A Tiny Colorful Bikini While Celebrating Her Birthday In Bahamas

Sis is living her best life!
10/22/2021

Jesseca Dupart Tries On A Jaw-Dropping White Gown To Give Fans A Glimpse Of What We Can Expect On Her Wedding Day!

Save the date for 2/22/22! This is the day the hair mogul will marry Da Brat.
10/22/2021

Private Memorial Service Planned For Gen. Colin Powell Nov. 5

The nation’s first Black Secretary of State died Oct. 18 at age 84.
10/22/2021

Louisiana Student Faces 10 Years In Prison After Alleged TikTok Challenge Assault

The 18-year-old is accused of targeting a disabled teacher to go along with the ‘slap yor teacher’ dare.
10/22/2021

0:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
40:25

Games People Play
S2 • E1
I Saw What You Did

Kareem's mom reveals a family secret, Laila has a change of fortune, Nia gets a mysterious package, new evidence surfaces in Kalinda's murder case, and Vanessa gives Marques troubling news.
10/20/2021

Vanessa Bryant Shares New Details About Moment She Learned Of Kobe And Gianna’s Deaths

It was part of a contentious deposition from her lawsuit against L.A. County.
10/23/2021

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse: Lead Suspect Arrested In Assassination

A former Colombian military officer was arrested in Jamaica.
10/23/2021

Slain Teen Miya Marcano’s Family Sues Florida Complex Where She Lived, Worked

The 19-year-old went missing in September.
10/23/2021

Kash Doll Earned $26K In One Night As A Top Dancer In Michigan

She dishes about her money moves to Jalen Rose.
10/23/2021

DMX Estate: New Child Reveal Ramps Up Legal Battle

The late rapper may have fathered up to 15 children.
10/23/2021

El DeBarge Speaks Out On The Death Of His Brother Tommy DeBarge

He was 64 years old.
10/22/2021

Dave Chappelle Open Conversation With Netflix Employees

The comedian has been accused of transphobia.
10/22/2021

Black D.C. Policewoman Says She Was Told ‘Have An Abortion Or Be Fired’

Chanel Dickerson was one of 10 Black women who filed a class-action lawsuit last month.
10/22/2021

