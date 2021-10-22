TWENTIESCan Hattie Quell Her Woes?Hattie grows frustrated when Ida B. offers her advice, and Marie has Quintrell on her mind.
CELEBRITIESTaraji P. Henson Invites Angela Simmons To Share How She Survived An Abusive Relationship And When It Was Time To LeaveThe two spoke during an upcoming episode of the Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji.
STYLEServe, Sis!: Chloë Bailey Celebrates Her Body-Ody In NYC While Wearing A Jaw-Dropping Midi DressPlus, other moments from Chloe x Halle.
MUSICTommy DeBarge Of R&B Band Switch Dead At 64: ReportHe was recently hospitalized.
9:50
‘All The Queens Men’: Eva Marcille Reveals Which Celebs Inspired Her In Her Portrayal Of Madam
The actress also recalls the moment Tyler Perry called to explain she got the part.
1:10
Ciara's New Eye Color Beautifully Compliments Her Pricey Diamonds By Bulgari
Plus, more of Ciara's most fashionable moments!
1:00
Jaguars Dauwane Smoot and Wife Deliver Their Baby at Home After A Scary Moment
The couple were on their way to the hospital, but Aumari Smoot collapsed, and the Jacksonville defensive end helped deliver their daughter.
CELEBRITIES
‘Insecure’: Yvonne Orji Reveals Conflicting Emotions About Final Season
The final season of the show premieres on Oct. 25 on HBO Max.
10/22/2021
STYLE
Body-Ody!: Ashanti Pours Her Curves Into A Tiny Colorful Bikini While Celebrating Her Birthday In Bahamas
Sis is living her best life!
10/22/2021
NEWS
Private Memorial Service Planned For Gen. Colin Powell Nov. 5
The nation’s first Black Secretary of State died Oct. 18 at age 84.
10/22/2021
BET SHOWS
0:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
LATEST ON BET.COM
Vanessa Bryant Shares New Details About Moment She Learned Of Kobe And Gianna’s Deaths
It was part of a contentious deposition from her lawsuit against L.A. County.
10/23/2021
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse: Lead Suspect Arrested In Assassination
A former Colombian military officer was arrested in Jamaica.
10/23/2021
Slain Teen Miya Marcano’s Family Sues Florida Complex Where She Lived, Worked
The 19-year-old went missing in September.
10/23/2021
Kash Doll Earned $26K In One Night As A Top Dancer In Michigan
She dishes about her money moves to Jalen Rose.
10/23/2021
DMX Estate: New Child Reveal Ramps Up Legal Battle
The late rapper may have fathered up to 15 children.
10/23/2021
Dave Chappelle Open Conversation With Netflix Employees
The comedian has been accused of transphobia.
10/22/2021
Black D.C. Policewoman Says She Was Told ‘Have An Abortion Or Be Fired’
Chanel Dickerson was one of 10 Black women who filed a class-action lawsuit last month.
10/22/2021
Alicia Keys Forgives Lil Mama For Crashing Jay-Z Performance
Who can forget the viral moment from 2009?
10/22/2021
