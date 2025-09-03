Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova Defeat Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez in US Open Quaterfinal

Venus Williams' US Open comeback came to an end after she and her doubles partner, Leylah Fernandez, were soundly defeated by Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova. 6-1, 6-2 in their quarterfinal match, Tuesday (September 2).

It took only 56 minutes for Townsend and Siniakova to show why they are the No.1 seed and a force to be reckoned with in the doubles tournament.

Following the match, Williams was given a standing ovation by a capacity crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium as Townsend and Siniakova joined in, applauding for Williams.

"Growing up watching Venus and [her sister] Serena, for me and my sister, it was an inspiration," Townsend told the crowd . "It was an honor to share the court today."

Entering the tournament as a wild-card entry, Williams and Fernandez had never played doubles before. Their chemistry was apparent as they surprised many by winning three matches , including a third-round tilt against the No. 12 seeds, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang.

During her post-match press conference, the seven-time Grand Slam champion spoke about her future plans in the sport that she dominated.

"I don't know. I was so focused on this tournament here. I really felt like we had a chance to really continue to play into the tournament," Williams said when asked if she’ll continue playing. "So I haven't given that any thought. I do have commitments, you know, places I said I'd be, people expecting me to be there, like, the next few weeks. So I have to go and show up.

“But I'm very serious about my commitments. I would never want to cancel now, so I'll try to keep those,” Williams continued. “ If there is an opportunity for me to play, then hopefully I can get back somewhere this year. I just don't know. I really don't.