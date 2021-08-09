5:33
Crew Love
Wu-Tang Clan and labels like Cash Money Records have sold millions of units and revolutionized pop culture, but they haven't let up on the music industry yet and continue to succeed.
09/08/2021
4:46
Where It All Started - Queen Latifah
Not just hip-hop royalty, Queen Latifah is an entrepreneur, singer and actress who has earned countless accolades over the years, thanks to her progressive attitude and inner strength.
09/07/2021
5:00
How Lil' Kim Became Rap Royalty
Look back at the illustrious career of Lil' Kim, who rose to prominence in the 1990s and quickly became a groundbreaking woman in hip hop and one of its biggest style icons.
08/27/2021
9:50
Best Freestyles from the BET Hip Hop Awards
Check out the most memorable freestyles delivered at the BET Hip Hop Awards since 2016, from artists like Remy Ma, Dave East, Jidenna, A$AP Ferg, T-Pain, Tobe Nwigwe, Lil Duval and more.
08/30/2021
30:17
'20 in 30: BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Full Show Recap
Check out all the unforgettable moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, from Master P's emotional acceptance speech to Kamala Harris's celebration of HBCUs.
11/11/2020
5:22
Looking Back at 40 Years of Hip Hop & The Real Cost of Vaping
To celebrate 40 years of hip hop, DJ Vibe recaps the biggest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020, and reporter Jackson finds out how much a fan knows about the genre.
11/03/2020
33:22
Hip Hop vs. Trump
Jason King, Bobby Sessions and more explore hip hop's rocky relationship with Donald Trump, from rappers idolizing his lavish lifestyle to renouncing his racist practices as president.
10/30/2020
1:15
85 South Make Their Slow-Motion Entrance
DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean of 85 South roll up ready for their hosting duties at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.
10/27/2020
1:26
Kamala Harris Highlights the Importance of HBCUs
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrates HBCUs and how they help Black people strengthen their voices, pursue their dreams and explore their roles in the fight for justice.
10/27/2020