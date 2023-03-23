Pride Award Honoree Highlights

See photos of BET Her Awards 2023 Pride Award honoree Sam Jay, a comedian, writer and actor.

Sponsored By

BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 1 | 1920x1080

1 / 7

BET Her Awards 2023 Honorees MC Lyte, Marsai Martin, Kandi Burruss, Sam Jay and Kym Whitley are joined by Tamela Mann, Bevy Smith and BET Senior Vice President Tavia Pitts

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 2 | 1920x1080

2 / 7

Pride Award Honoree Sam Jay

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 3 | 1920x1080

3 / 7

Pride Award Honoree Sam Jay and Yanise Monét

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 4 | 1920x1080

4 / 7

Pride Award Honoree Sam Jay

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 5 | 1920x1080

5 / 7

Pride Award Honoree Sam Jay

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

ADVERTISEMENT
BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 6 | 1920x1080

6 / 7

Pride Award Honoree Sam Jay

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 | Pride Award 7 | 1920x1080

7 / 7

Pride Award Honoree Sam Jay

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes