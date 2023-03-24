AfterGlow Event Photo Highlights

See all the exciting moments from the BET Her Awards 2023 after-party event.

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - art | 1920x1080

1 / 10

Art from Walmart Creators Lyne Lucian and Tyler Clark

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Don Juan/ Imani Ellis | 1920x1080

2 / 10

Don Juan and Imani Ellis with a Guest at the BET Her Awards 2023

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Louis Carr/guests | 1080x1080

3 / 10

Louis Carr with Guests at the BET Her Awards 2023

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Male Guests | 1920x1080

4 / 10

Guests at the BET Her Awards 2023

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Kandi Burruss | 1920x1080

5 / 10

Love Award Honoree Kandi Burruss

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Bevy Smith/Thasunda Brown Duckett | 1080x1080

6 / 10

Bevy Smith and Power Award Honoree Thasunda Brown Duckett

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Traci Steele | 1920x1080

7 / 10

Traci Steele

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Guest | 1080x1080

8 / 10

A Guest at the BET Her Awards 2023

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Marsai Martin/Bevy Smith | 1920x1080

9 / 10

Rising Star Award Honoree Marsai Martin and Bevy Smith

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET HER Awards 2023 | AfterGlow Event Gallery - Women Guests | 1920x1080

10 / 10

Guests at the BET Her Awards 2023

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes