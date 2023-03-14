BET Her Awards 2023 in Photos

Check out photos of esteemed actress Kym Whitley as she is honored with the Joy Award.

Sponsored By

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_10_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

1 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By Sophia Barrett Studios

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_9_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

2 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By Sophia Barrett Studios

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_8_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

3 / 10

Actress Kym Whitley with the Joy 2023 Award

Photo By CaseLove Productions

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_7_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

4 / 10

Actress Kym Whitley with the Joy 2023 Award

Photo By CaseLove Productions

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_6_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

5 / 10

Actress Kym Whitley Accepts the Joy Award

Photo By CaseLove Productions

ADVERTISEMENT
mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_5_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

6 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By CaseLove Productions

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_bether_hp_feature_1080x1080_031023.jpg

7 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By Joi Stokes

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_2_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

8 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By Joi Stokes

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_1_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

9 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By Joi Stokes

mgid:file:gsp:entertainment-assets:/images/B/bet-her-awards-23/black_joy_award_4_bether_hero_1920x1080_031023.jpg

10 / 10

Joy 2023 Honoree Kym Whitley

Photo By Joi Stokes