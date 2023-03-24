Legend Award Photo Highlights

Renowned rapper and trailblazer MC Lyte is honored with the Legend Award at the BET Her Awards 2023.

Legend Award Honoree MC Lyte

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 menu

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

BET Her Awards 2023 stage

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

Artist Jamilla Okubo

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

Arinn Cooley

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

Dana Bly and a Guest at the BET Her Awards 2023

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

Artist Tyler Clark

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

Tamela Mann and David Mann with a Guest at the BET Her Awards 2023

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes

Power Award Honoree Thasunda Brown Duckett

Photo By Casey Wright & Getty Images for Caselove Productions, Joi Stokes