NOMINEES ANNOUNCED!

BET NETWORKS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2019 "BET AWARDS"

----------

CARDI B LEADS WITH 7 NOMINATIONS, FOLLOWED BY DRAKE WITH 5 NOMS

----------

BEYONCÉ, TRAVIS SCOTT AND J. COLE TIE WITH 4 NOMINATIONS EACH

----------

THE 2019 "BET AWARDS" WILL AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23, AT 8PM ET ON BET FROM THE MICROSOFT THEATER AT L.A. LIVE

----------

#BETAWARDS

To apply for media credentials for the 2019 "BET Awards," please visit: https://awards19.pvitl.com/registration/media_application

New York, NY (May 16, 2019)– The 2019 "BET AWARDS"returns live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 23 to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports and philanthropy. Today, BET Networks announces the 2019 nominees with Cardi B leading the pack. The starlet earned an impressive seven nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories, Album of the Year and the Coca-Cola®Viewers' Choice Award. Drake follows with fivenods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola® Viewers' Choice Award. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each received three nominations.

In its nineteenth year, the"BET AWARDS"continues its reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the black experience – celebrating not only the present and future of black music, but also elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 "BET Awards" nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and the creative arts. The 2019 "BET AWARDS"will simulcast LIVE at 8PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S., including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2AM CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24 at 9:00PM BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9PM KST and in France on June 25 at 9PM CEST.

Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Actduring the live red carpet pre-show.

“Eighteen years ago, we launched the "BET Awards," and since then, we have celebrated cool in ways that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting The Fugees, we have set the tone for what cool looks like. This year, we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the "BET Awards" the preeminent celebration of black culture. From the entire BET family, we congratulate each nominee and look forward to celebrating their talent and contributions at the 2019 'BET Awards.'" – Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET.

The complete list of nominees for the 2019 "BET AWARDS"is:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE "A LOT "

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS "PLEASE ME"

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN "I LIKE IT"

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER "COULD'VE BEEN"

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE "SICKO MODE"

TYGA FT. OFFSET "TASTE"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

CARDI B

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE "A LOT" FT. J. COLE

CARDI B "MONEY"

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS "PLEASE ME"

CHILDISH GAMBINO "THIS IS AMERICA"

DRAKE "NICE FOR WHAT"

THE CARTERS "APES**T"

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY

QUEEN NAIJA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL "ALL OF MY LIFE"

FRED HAMMOND "TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS"

KIRK FRANKLIN "LOVE THEORY"

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN "BLESSING ME AGAIN"

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN "NEVER ALONE"

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVE (U.K.)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (U.K.)

MR EAZI (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (U.K.)

JOK'AIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (U.K.)

SHO MADJOZI (AFRICA)

TENIOLA APATA (AFRICA)

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

Best Movie

"BLACKKKLANSMAN"

"CREED II"

"IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK"

"SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE"

"THE HATE U GIVE"

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

TIGER WOODS

Album of the Year

"ASTROWORLD" TRAVIS SCOTT

"CHAMPIONSHIPS" MEEK MILL

"ELLA MAI" ELLA MAI

"EVERYTHING IS LOVE" THE CARTERS

"INVASION OF PRIVACY" CARDI B

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN "I LIKE IT"

CHILDISH GAMBINO "THIS IS AMERICA"

DRAKE "IN MY FEELINGS"

ELLA MAI "TRIP"

J. COLE "MIDDLE CHILD"

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE "SICKO MODE"

BET Her Award

ALICIA KEYS "RAISE A MAN"

CIARA "LEVEL UP"

H.E.R. "HARD PLACE"

JANELLE MONÁE "PYNK"

QUEEN NAIJA "MAMA'S HAND"

TEYANA TAYLOR "ROSE IN HARLEM"

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET, will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019"BET AWARDS"along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET Networks, an entertainment powerhouse, once again brings the BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE (BETX), June 20 - 23, 2019 presented by Coca-Cola®. This four-day event will be filled with music concerts taking place at The Novo by Microsoft and STAPLES Center; the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center including seminars, celebrity basketball games, celebrity meet-and-greets; and other special interactive events. The weekend will be capped off with the "BET Awards" on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Microsoft Theater. VIP Packages are the ONLY way to get "BET Awards" tickets, great seats to STAPLES Center shows and exclusive access throughout the biggest summer weekend in entertainment. More information and tickets and VIP packages available at Bet.com/bet-experience.html.

Follow the Experience on Twitter and Instagram at @betexperience.

For the latest 2019 "BET AWARDS" news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. Collins has produced groundbreaking and award-winning television programming, including "BET Awards," "Grammy Awards," "Soul Train Music Awards," "BET Honors," "UNCF An Evening of Stars," "ABFF Awards" and "BET Hip Hop Awards." Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV series "Real Husbands of Hollywood," starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed "The New Edition Story," a biopic on the boy band that aired as a three-part mini-series on BET in January 2017. He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows "Dear Mama" and "Hip Hop Squares" with Ice Cube. Most recently, JCE executive produced "The Bobby Brown Story." The mini-series picked up where "The New Edition Story" mini-series left off and chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular 80s boy band through his solo success. It debuted on BET in September 2018 and was the highest rated non-tentpole program on the network since "The New Edition Story." Next for JCE is the second season of "American Soul" on BET and Netflix’s upcoming series "Rhythm and Flow."

ABOUT "BET AWARDS"

The "BET Awards" is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television, according to the Nielsen Company. The "BET Awards" franchise remains the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET's #1 telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers and athletes in a variety of categories.





# # #

Follow us @BET_PR AND @BETAWARDS

MEDIA CONTACTS:

BET NETWORKS

LeToya Glenn-Bacon

212.205.3158

letoya.glenn@bet.net

Dezmon Gilmore

212.205.3159

dezmon.gilmore@viacom.com





BCW PUBLIC RELATIONS

323.602.1091

BETAwards@bcw-global.com