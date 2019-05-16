NOMINEES ANNOUNCED!

The Wrath of Grapes
Laila has a breakthrough while attending a SlutWalk, Vanessa and the other basketball wives invest in a winery, and things get physical when Kareem lashes out at Marques.
BET NETWORKS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2019 "BET AWARDS"
CARDI B LEADS WITH 7 NOMINATIONS, FOLLOWED BY DRAKE WITH 5 NOMS
BEYONCÉ, TRAVIS SCOTT AND J. COLE TIE WITH 4 NOMINATIONS EACH
THE 2019 "BET AWARDS" WILL AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23, AT 8PM ET ON BET FROM THE MICROSOFT THEATER AT L.A. LIVE
New York, NY (May 16, 2019)– The 2019 "BET AWARDS"returns live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 23 to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports and philanthropy. Today, BET Networks announces the 2019 nominees with Cardi B leading the pack. The starlet earned an impressive seven nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories, Album of the Year and the Coca-Cola®Viewers' Choice Award. Drake follows with fivenods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola® Viewers' Choice Award. Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each received three nominations.
In its nineteenth year, the"BET AWARDS"continues its reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the black experience – celebrating not only the present and future of black music, but also elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 "BET Awards" nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and the creative arts. The 2019 "BET AWARDS"will simulcast LIVE at 8PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S., including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2AM CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24 at 9:00PM BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9PM KST and in France on June 25 at 9PM CEST.
Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Actduring the live red carpet pre-show.
“Eighteen years ago, we launched the "BET Awards," and since then, we have celebrated cool in ways that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting The Fugees, we have set the tone for what cool looks like. This year, we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the "BET Awards" the preeminent celebration of black culture. From the entire BET family, we congratulate each nominee and look forward to celebrating their talent and contributions at the 2019 'BET Awards.'" – Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET.
The complete list of nominees for the 2019 "BET AWARDS"is:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
ELLA MAI
H.E.R.
SOLANGE
SZA
TEYANA TAYLOR
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
ANDERSON .PAAK
BRUNO MARS
CHILDISH GAMBINO
CHRIS BROWN
JOHN LEGEND
KHALID
Best Group
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & GUNNA
MIGOS
THE CARTERS
Best Collaboration
21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE "A LOT "
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS "PLEASE ME"
CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN "I LIKE IT"
H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER "COULD'VE BEEN"
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE "SICKO MODE"
TYGA FT. OFFSET "TASTE"
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEEK MILL
NIPSEY HUSSLE
TRAVIS SCOTT
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
CARDI B
KASH DOLL
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
Video of the Year
21 SAVAGE "A LOT" FT. J. COLE
CARDI B "MONEY"
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS "PLEASE ME"
CHILDISH GAMBINO "THIS IS AMERICA"
DRAKE "NICE FOR WHAT"
THE CARTERS "APES**T"
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
KARENA EVANS
Best New Artist
BLUEFACE
CITY GIRLS
JUICE WRLD
LIL BABY
QUEEN NAIJA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL "ALL OF MY LIFE"
FRED HAMMOND "TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS"
KIRK FRANKLIN "LOVE THEORY"
SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN "BLESSING ME AGAIN"
TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN "NEVER ALONE"
Best International Act
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DAVE (U.K.)
DOSSEH (FRANCE)
GIGGS (U.K.)
MR EAZI (NIGERIA)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
HEADIE ONE (U.K.)
JOK'AIR (FRANCE)
NESLY (FRANCE)
OCTAVIAN (U.K.)
SHO MADJOZI (AFRICA)
TENIOLA APATA (AFRICA)
Best Actress
ISSA RAE
REGINA HALL
REGINA KING
TARAJI P. HENSON
TIFFANY HADDISH
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
ANTHONY ANDERSON
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DENZEL WASHINGTON
MAHERSHALA ALI
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
YoungStars Award
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN
LYRIC ROSS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL RAINEY JR.
MILES BROWN
Best Movie
"BLACKKKLANSMAN"
"CREED II"
"IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK"
"SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE"
"THE HATE U GIVE"
Sportswoman of the Year
ALLYSON FELIX
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year
KEVIN DURANT
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
STEPHEN CURRY
TIGER WOODS
Album of the Year
"ASTROWORLD" TRAVIS SCOTT
"CHAMPIONSHIPS" MEEK MILL
"ELLA MAI" ELLA MAI
"EVERYTHING IS LOVE" THE CARTERS
"INVASION OF PRIVACY" CARDI B
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN "I LIKE IT"
CHILDISH GAMBINO "THIS IS AMERICA"
DRAKE "IN MY FEELINGS"
ELLA MAI "TRIP"
J. COLE "MIDDLE CHILD"
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE "SICKO MODE"
BET Her Award
ALICIA KEYS "RAISE A MAN"
CIARA "LEVEL UP"
H.E.R. "HARD PLACE"
JANELLE MONÁE "PYNK"
QUEEN NAIJA "MAMA'S HAND"
TEYANA TAYLOR "ROSE IN HARLEM"
Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET, will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019"BET AWARDS"along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.
BET Networks, an entertainment powerhouse, once again brings the BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE (BETX), June 20 - 23, 2019 presented by Coca-Cola®. This four-day event will be filled with music concerts taking place at The Novo by Microsoft and STAPLES Center; the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center including seminars, celebrity basketball games, celebrity meet-and-greets; and other special interactive events. The weekend will be capped off with the "BET Awards" on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Microsoft Theater. VIP Packages are the ONLY way to get "BET Awards" tickets, great seats to STAPLES Center shows and exclusive access throughout the biggest summer weekend in entertainment. More information and tickets and VIP packages available at Bet.com/bet-experience.html.
ABOUT BET NETWORKS
BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT
Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. Collins has produced groundbreaking and award-winning television programming, including "BET Awards," "Grammy Awards," "Soul Train Music Awards," "BET Honors," "UNCF An Evening of Stars," "ABFF Awards" and "BET Hip Hop Awards." Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV series "Real Husbands of Hollywood," starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed "The New Edition Story," a biopic on the boy band that aired as a three-part mini-series on BET in January 2017. He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows "Dear Mama" and "Hip Hop Squares" with Ice Cube. Most recently, JCE executive produced "The Bobby Brown Story." The mini-series picked up where "The New Edition Story" mini-series left off and chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular 80s boy band through his solo success. It debuted on BET in September 2018 and was the highest rated non-tentpole program on the network since "The New Edition Story." Next for JCE is the second season of "American Soul" on BET and Netflix’s upcoming series "Rhythm and Flow."
ABOUT "BET AWARDS"
The "BET Awards" is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television, according to the Nielsen Company. The "BET Awards" franchise remains the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET's #1 telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers and athletes in a variety of categories.
# # #
