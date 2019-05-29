REGINA HALL IS SET TO HOST THE 2019 BET AWARDS

ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN REGINA HALL TO HOST

2019 BET AWARDS

2019 BET AWARDS TO AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23, FROM THE MICROSOFT THEATER IN LOS ANGELES AT 8/7C

BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA TAKES PLACE JUNE 20-23

TO APPLY FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS FOR THE 2019 BET AWARDS, PLEASE VISIT

https://awards19.pvitl.com/registration/media_application

DEADLINE FOR CREDENTIALS REQUEST IS JUNE 10

New York, NY (May 29, 2019)– BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B and NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), today announced actress and comedian Regina Hallas the 2019 BET Awards host. Nominated in this year's Best Actress category, Hall takes the stage to host for the first time, joining the ranks of A-list entertainers who've hosted in years past, including Jamie Foxx, Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock and Mo'Nique. This year's broadcast celebrates 19 years of creating unforgettable moments and showcasing the present and future of black entertainment while honoring the unsung heroes and icons of the past. The BET Awards continues to reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the black experience, highlighting culture and serving as a driving force for social change. The 2019 BET Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, June 23, at 8 PM ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on BET.

Regina Hall is one of entertainment's top leading actresses and a renowned comedian. She is best known for her leading roles in "Girls Trip" and the internationally recognized "Scary Movie" film series. Hall was the first African-American woman to be named Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in "Support the Girls." Most recently, Hall executive-produced "Little" for Universal, and she can currently be seen on Showtime's "Black Monday." Up next, Hall will be seen in the Warner Bros. film "Shaft" opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher and Alexandra Shipp. The film is set to be released on June 14, 2019.

As previously announced, Cardi B dominates this year's nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories, Album of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Drake follows with five nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Other leading nominees include Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole, who received four nominations each. Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each scored three nominations.

BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 BET Awardsnominations. The nominations are selected by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and the creative arts.

The2019 BET AWARDS will simulcast LIVE at 8 PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2 AM CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. on June 24 at 9 PM BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9 PM KST and France on June 25 at 9 PM CEST.

Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act during the live red-carpet preshow.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET, will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019 BET Awards along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET Networks, an entertainment powerhouse, once again brings the BET EXPERIENCE AT L.A. LIVE (BETX), June 20-23, 2019, presented by Coca-Cola®. This four-day event will be filled with music concerts taking place at The Novo by Microsoft and the STAPLES Center; the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including seminars, celebrity basketball games and celebrity meet and greets; and other special interactive events. The weekend will be capped off by the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater. VIP Packages are the ONLY way to get BET Awards tickets, great seats to STAPLES Center shows and exclusive access throughout the biggest summer weekend in entertainment. More information and tickets and VIP packages are available at Bet.com/bet-experience.html.

For the latest 2019 BET AWARDS news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in producing some of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. Collins has produced groundbreaking and award-winning television programming, including "BET Awards," "Grammy Awards," "Soul Train Music Awards," "BET Honors," "UNCF an Evening of Stars," "ABFF Awards" and "BET Hip Hop Awards." Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV series "Real Husbands of Hollywood," starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed "The New Edition Story," a biopic on the boy band that aired as a three-part miniseries on BET in January 2017. He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows "Dear Mama" and "Hip Hop Squares" with Ice Cube. Most recently, JCE executive-produced "The Bobby Brown Story." The miniseries picked up where "The New Edition Story" miniseries left off and chronicled the talented but troubled singer's exit from the popular 80s boy band through his solo success. It debuted on BET in September 2018 and was the highest-rated non-tentpole program on the network since "The New Edition Story." Next for JCE is the second season of "American Soul" on BET and Netflix's upcoming series "Rhythm and Flow."

ABOUT BET AWARDS

The BET Awards is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television, according to the Nielsen Company. The BET Awards franchise remains the number one program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET's number one telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers and athletes in a variety of categories.

