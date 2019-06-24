BET Awards Full Episode: 2019 BET Awards Hosted by Regina Hall

"Real Big," "Last Time I Checc'd" & "Higher"
DJ Khaled and John Legend pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle.
Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
many others.
Sign in with your TV provider (it's included with your TV subscription)
Terrence trails the cops on Nia's behalf, Laila confronts Roxanne after she learns the fate of Susie Q, and Detective Loomis finds holes in Vanessa's alibi for the night of Kalinda's murder.
Spin, feeling undervalued, prepares to walk away from Salt-N-Pepa, SWV agrees to join the Ladies' Night tour in Australia, and Coko breaks down over her divorce finalization.
COMMENTS