Season 2020 Clip (02:10)
5 hours ago BET Awards Highlight: Black Lives Matter: Ending the Racism Pandemic

BET Awards Highlight: Black Lives Matter: Ending the Racism Pandemic

Patrisse Cullors, Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg and others honor Black Americans who were murdered as a result of systemic racism.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com