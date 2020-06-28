Season 2020 Clip (02:49)
9 hours ago BET Awards Highlight: Host Amanda Seales Kicks Off the Show

BET Awards Highlight: Host Amanda Seales Kicks Off the Show

Actress-comedian Amanda Seales welcomes everyone to the BET Awards 2020 and shares her thoughts on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows