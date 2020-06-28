Season 2020 Clip (03:07)
8 hours ago BET Awards Highlight: Lil Wayne - "Kobe Bryant"

BET Awards Highlight: Lil Wayne - "Kobe Bryant"

Lil Wayne performs an updated version of his song "Kobe Bryant" to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests and the death of the basketball star.

