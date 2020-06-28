Season 2020 Clip (04:00)
9 hours ago BET Awards Performance: Roddy Ricch - "High Fashion" & "The Box"

BET Awards Performance: Roddy Ricch - "High Fashion" & "The Box"

Rapper Roddy Ricch treats viewers to his chart-topping songs "High Fashion" and "The Box."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows