Season 2020 Clip (00:50)
5 hours ago BET Awards Acceptance Speech: Roddy Ricch Accepts 2020 Album of the Year Award

BET Awards Acceptance Speech: Roddy Ricch Accepts 2020 Album of the Year Award

After winning the 2020 Album of the Year Award, Roddy Ricch thanks the team who helped him create "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows