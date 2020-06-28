Season 2020 Clip (01:49)
8 hours ago BET Awards Highlight: DJ Khaled, John Legend & Nipsey Hussle Win Video of the Year

BET Awards Highlight: DJ Khaled, John Legend & Nipsey Hussle Win Video of the Year

DJ Khaled accepts the 2020 Video of the Year award for "Higher," featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows