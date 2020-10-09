Top 5 Dead or Alive: Wayno Clark

Hip Hop Awards

S2020 | Exclusive | 07:19
TV-14. Aired 10-8-2020
Wayno Clark, Vice President of A&R at Asylum Records, lists his top five lyricists he believes epitomize hip hop and shares the attributes that make them unmatched in the rap game.
