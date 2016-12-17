Not So Raven: Orlando Brown and Charlamagne Tha God Are Brutally Feuding on Instagram

As a joke, Charlamagne Tha God took to Instagram to share a meme that Orlando Brown in fact is the hottest emcee making moves this year, and that they "got it all wrong."

Earlier today, MTV revealed who their picks are for 2016's "Hottest MCs in the Game ."

Brown originally thought Charlamagne was being serious, and posted an unashamedly hilarious reaction on Instagram in response to winning such a coveted co-sign. During the somewhat-awkward clip, he says that he appreciates the honor and goes on to shed a single tear.

However, somewhere along the way, there was a major plot twist, after Charlamagne poked fun at his reaction.

Following this, Brown took to his own Instagram account to share another video reaction, calling out Charlamagne for disrespecting him.

Needless to say, things got a little bit carried away. What began as a light-hearted joke on the 'Gram swiftly escalated out of proportion, with Brown threatening Charlamagne in a lengthy Instagram post.

Take a look at the Instagram post below showcasing what possibly will be Orlando Brown's last word on the situation, unless of course the reputed radio host claps back once again.