S2 • E10
YOLOJeremy is eager to help Philip prepare for basketball tryouts, and Anastasia worries Sandra is setting up a romantic rendezvous with Lindor.10/19/2021
S2 • E9
Who Are You to Judge?When Jeremy accuses Mr. Brown of knowingly selling him a malfunctioning car, Anastasia urges a dejected Reginald to come out of retirement for a day to preside over their legal dispute.10/12/2021
S2 • E8
Funny BidnessEfe and Mr. Brown buy into a pyramid scheme and start selling an energy drink promised to reverse aging, and Anastasia feels conflicted about her upcoming birthday.07/14/2021
S2 • E7
Driving Miss CrazyPhilip asks his parents for permission to get a driver's permit, Anastasia gives up her license and mourns the loss of her independence, and Efe offers sage words to them both.07/07/2021
S2 • E6
MEGAAs Jeremy and Sandra run for spots on their respective city and student councils, they must contend with scheming political rivals, false campaign promises and heated debates.06/30/2021
S2 • E5
Bait and SnitchThe crew at the retirement home becomes suspicious of a new resident from Africa when news of a criminal matching his description emerges, and Jeremy helps Philip deal with a school bully.06/22/2021
S2 • E4
The TriangleVinny and Reginald are confused to find the woman they're both courting changes her personality depending on whom she's with, and Jeremy teaches Phillip a valuable lesson.06/15/2021
S2 • E3
If the Cape FitsWhen Mr. Brown announces his plans to grow the facility staff, Jeremy convinces Cora to hire Leah as the in-house nurse without discussing the recommendation with her first.06/09/2021
S2 • E2
Best-Laid PlansJeremy faces a dilemma when a tenant wants to move into Pleasant Days, but the facility hasn't passed inspections yet.06/02/2021
S2 • E1
Bail BunsEveryone tries to figure out a way to get Jeremy out of jail, and Sandra plots to run away with her boyfriend.05/25/2021
About Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
After Jeremy loses his job, he moves his family into the dilapidated assisted living home his grandfather Vinny owns and attempts to revive the business with the help of Mr. Brown.
