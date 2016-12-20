Mendeecees Drops a Bomb About His Relationship With Erika

There has been some major drama playing out on the 'Gram between Mendeecees's wife, Yandy Smith, and his babies mothers, Erika and Samantha. It had gotten so bad that the Love & Hip-Hop star had to speak out from prison to tell the women in his life to stand down.
But yesterday, after Erika ignored his request, he appeared to take things a step further and spill some tea on their relationship.
It started when Erika ignored Mendeecees's request to keep it cute with Yandy for the sake of their collective relationship and all the kids. Instead, Erika posted yet another lengthy caption calling Yandy a "pathological liar" and worse:
Mendeecees responded by sending over some audio to The Shade Room, explaining that Erika is the liar and the fraud. He said on the tape that Erika is going through these shenanigans for a come up, and that the two of them were never in a relationship like she keeps claiming. As for that slide show of coupled up photos Erika put on social media? He says they are super old, they were just friends and, in fact, he was with Samantha at the time.
"The truth is, she was never nobody to me," he says. "She ain't never, ever, ever, ever been my girlfriend. She got pregnant, we had a child, but that's it." Yikes.
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet on Instagram & @tallyohhh on Twitter! This evening, Erika D from #LHHNY literally aired out some dirty laundry about why she wont allow her son to stay with Yandy and Mendeecees. Apparently, Erika believes Yandy to be a "miserable, desperate, pathological liar," however, according to Mendeecees, this couldn't possibly be any further from the truth! _________________________________ In new audio that we've received of Mendeecees behind bars, he is reading Erika for trying to get a come up off of his name this season. He vehemently denies ever being in a relationship with her and says that the pictures in her "slide" from the other day are super old and don't prove that they were in a relationship. Mendeecees is also confused by how Erika obtained his passport and spilled a little extra tea on that too! _________________________________ In the audio clip, Mendeecees says that while Erika is out here trying to prove that they were together at some point, she should look at the timestamps on the passport pictures, because she would see that Mendeecees was with a pregnant Samantha at the time. So, there's no logical reason why these two ladies should have any type of relationship with each other. _________________________________Over anything else, Mendeecees--Read More At TheShadeRoom.com
We're pretty sure Erika is going to have something to say about that. Keep your eyes peeled for another slide show!
See how Samantha factors into this drama with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS