Mendeecees Drops a Bomb About His Relationship With Erika

There has been some major drama playing out on the 'Gram between Mendeecees 's wife, Yandy Smith, and his babies mothers, Erika and Samantha . It had gotten so bad that the Love & Hip-Hop star had to speak out from prison to tell the women in his life to stand down. But yesterday, after Erika ignored his request, he appeared to take things a step further and spill some tea on their relationship.

It started when Erika ignored Mendeecees's request to keep it cute with Yandy for the sake of their collective relationship and all the kids. Instead, Erika posted yet another lengthy caption calling Yandy a "pathological liar" and worse:

Mendeecees responded by sending over some audio to The Shade Room, explaining that Erika is the liar and the fraud. He said on the tape that Erika is going through these shenanigans for a come up, and that the two of them were never in a relationship like she keeps claiming. As for that slide show of coupled up photos Erika put on social media? He says they are super old, they were just friends and, in fact, he was with Samantha at the time.

"The truth is, she was never nobody to me," he says. "She ain't never, ever, ever, ever been my girlfriend. She got pregnant, we had a child, but that's it." Yikes.