It’s War! Here's How Joseline Will Allegedly Keep Stevie J Away From Their Daughter

Joseline Hernandez finally won the battle to get Stevie J to admit he's the father of her soon-to-be-born daughter, Bonnie Bella, but now she doesn't want him anywhere near the baby girl.



According to court documents obtained by Bossip, the Puerto Rican Princess filed a motion to have her ex banned from the delivery room because their back-and-forth legal battle is causing her too much stress. If you remember, Stevie recently filed his own legal docs claiming Joseline is a violent drug abuser who used cocaine throughout her pregnancy, and he asked a court to demand his daughter be tested for drugs as soon as she is born.

“Petitioner shows that her medical professional’s opinion is that it is not in the best interest of the birthing process for respondent to attend due to the emotional and mental stress it would cause petitioner while giving birth,” Joseline’s court papers state. “She is giving birth to her first child and will be under great physical and mental strain during the delivery. Her relationship with respondent has become overwhelmingly stressful due to his conduct.”



We're sure Steebie's lawyers will have something to say about this.

Written by Evelyn Diaz