Prayers Up: Carrie Fisher Fighting for Her Life After Massive Heart Attack

The 60-year-old American actress who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original, and most recent, Star Wars films suffered a heart attack, according to TMZ.
The actress was flying from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest. The incident occured 15 minutes before the plane landed. When flight attendants asked if anyone on the flight was a medical professional, an EMT on the flight stepped forward and began administering life-saving measures. The plane landed at approximately noon PST where Fisher was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.
She is reportedly fighting for her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carrie.
Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, told the Associated Press that his sister had been stabilized at the hospital, where she is currently surrounded by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her beloved French bulldog, Gary.
Take a look at some of Carrie's colleagues and supporters sending over their prayers and positive vibes in the tweets below.
as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016
Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞— Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016
Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016
I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016
So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher— christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016
Prayers for Carrie @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/xhlPYB3I5r— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 23, 2016
2016, back away from @carrieffisher— E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016
No more, 2016! You got Prince, now don't be thinking you get Carrie Fisher, too. #ThoughtsAndPrayers #HangInThereCarrie— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 23, 2016
Carrie Fisher is now on a ventilator, they were able to get a pulse. Keep praying for her!!!!!— Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) December 23, 2016
(Photo: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock)
