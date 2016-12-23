#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Orlando Brown’s Girlfriend Says He Beat Her Up and Reveals a Shocking Secret

The former 'That’s So Raven' star is truly off the rails.

We’ve known for some time now that former That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown has lost it in the head. We now have further proof of that theory, and this time, it’s quite disturbing.

Baller Alert posted video of Brown and his girlfriend during an altercation they were having. Brown is heard yelling “It’s over!” multiple times. Shortly after things got heated, the camera cuts away as it sounds like the two are physically fighting.

After the physical back-and-forth, during which Brown repeatedly says, “Quit beating on me,” the video cuts off as the live stream ends. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or exactly what happened, but it’s concerning to say the least.

Even more recently, Orlando Brown's girlfriend revealed on Instagram how he beat her during pregnancy and reavealed numerous areas of brusing and scraping across her arms, chin and legs. Brown has yet to respond to these claims.

