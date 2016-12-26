Watch: Michael B. Jordan Finally Responds to Gay Rumors

He took to Instagram earlier today and spoke directly to the commenters trying to start a commotion. He kind of pulled that cliché “I don’t care what you think, yet I’m making a video replying to your opinions” move. But still, he really kind of took the high road.

Michael B. Jordan isn’t here for your rumors and conspiracy theories. And he’s speaking out ready to discredit all the falsehoods and those who are “bitter.”

“I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t today I got time,” he said in the video (via TheJasmineBrand). “So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people. Everybody they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.”

After going on the calm tirade, Jordan decided to remove himself from the podium and had second thoughts as to why he was addressing rumors claiming he’s gay.

“On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day,” he continued. “Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that.”

Welp, if that answered your doubts about his heterosexuality, cool. If it didn’t, MBJ probably doesn’t care. Check out his video response below.