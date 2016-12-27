Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, the actress who is best known for her role as 'Princess Leia' in the original, and most recent, Star Wars films has passed away after suffering a heart attack last week. She was 60 years old.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”