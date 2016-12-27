Huh? 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Accused of Racism Because of an Emoji

Ellen Pompeo was the latest victim of the internet crying racism, all over a tweet she intended to be "woke."
The long-time star of the hit Shonda Rhimes show Grey's Anatomy expressed her approval of A&E's decision to change the name of it's controversial KKK docuseries (which has since been canceled), but the emojis she used as part of her tweet rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.
Here's Pompeo's original tweet. Can you see what got folks so riled up?
Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
Apparently, a lot of people have a problem with a white woman using the darker skin toned emojis. Before long, tweets were flying accusing Pompeo, who is married to a Black man and has two biracial daughters, of overstepping her white privilege:
@EllenPompeo @AETV you are getting celebrated for doing little. Let's call racism something else, capitalize on it, an do 0 for black lives.— LondonTipton's beret (@bukabez) December 24, 2016
SHUT UP, WHITE LADY. https://t.co/vSNMF4r2YM— Apollo (@VirgoanKing) December 23, 2016
you realize that you pulled the "i have black friends" card, right @EllenPompeo— laur loves sanvers (@PARlS_GELLER) December 23, 2016
having a black husband and black children doesn't make you black... shut up fatass https://t.co/tYgiqVnD0w— bri HATES AL (@marianasfosters) December 23, 2016
Pompeo wasn't about to sheepishly back down from this fight. See her responses below:
I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016
You do realize...being married to a black man and having black children can make you a target from racist white people right? That's a thing— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016
It's so true so much hate in the world we are all doomed seriously https://t.co/x7miltVLrF— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016
So, are people right to get mad or is this a case of Twitter reaching too hard?
(Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images)
