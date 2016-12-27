#YESTOBLACK

Huh? 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Accused of Racism Because of an Emoji

Ellen Pompeo claps back.

Published 5 hours ago

Ellen Pompeo was the latest victim of the internet crying racism, all over a tweet she intended to be "woke."

The long-time star of the hit Shonda Rhimes show Grey's Anatomy expressed her approval of A&E's decision to change the name of it's controversial KKK docuseries (which has since been canceled), but the emojis she used as part of her tweet rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Here's Pompeo's original tweet. Can you see what got folks so riled up?

Apparently, a lot of people have a problem with a white woman using the darker skin toned emojis. Before long, tweets were flying accusing Pompeo, who is married to a Black man and has two biracial daughters, of overstepping her white privilege:

Pompeo wasn't about to sheepishly back down from this fight. See her responses below:

So, are people right to get mad or is this a case of Twitter reaching too hard?

See how Shonda Rhimes stood up for another Grey's star with BET Breaks above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images)

