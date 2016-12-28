Erika D. Pulls the Receipts on Her Relationship With Mendeecees

In an attempt to prove this, she posted a slideshow of photos of them coupled up together.

Mendeecees ' ex and baby mama Erika D is on a mission to prove to his "wife" Yandy Smith that she was never a "slide" and was, in fact, his girlfriend at one point.

Always one to get the last laugh, Yandy fired back with a slideshow of her own:

Erika also spoke with Mara the Hip Hop Socialite to further explain that she was a "constant" in Mendeecees' life, having met his family and friends as she was actually his girlfriend and "not a slide."

"The guy ended up connecting us with each other and when we went back to New York, we started to talk to each other and hang out and we started dating and it was a constant thing," she said. "It wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to date her one day and sleep with her and leave.’ No, it was constant. And I was 20 at the time, Mendeecees was 25 at the time."

Speaking on her relationship with his family, she said, "“All his friends, even his family that is trying to act like they don’t know me, they all knew me."

Check out the BET video above of the latest woes for couple Yandy Smith and Mendeecees.

