Wow! Did Tiny’s Leaked Divorce Documents Reveal Her Cutthroat Plans?

Now, new details have emerged on the filing, and Tiny is seeking ultimate financial security, and much more.

News recently broke that after six years of marriage, Tiny has filed for divorce from her husband T.I. , stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with no hope of reconciliation.

According to the Jasmine Brand, the docs filed state that there is a marital debt and due to the "high earning ability of T.I.," he should be solely responsibly to cover all of it.

In addition to the debts, Tiny reserves the right to allege and plead additional grounds in the event that a settlement not be reached.

In regards to the multiple children they have together, that also comes into play as Tiny is requesting temporary and permanent legal and physical custody of all of their minor children.

"Should custody in this case become contested it would be in the best interest of the children for the Court to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent the interest of said children and do a full and complete in-home study and further to appoint a mental health expert to do full psychological evaluations on both parties as well as the children for purposes of assisting the Court in making a custody determination," her attorney wrote.

In addition to custody, Tiny also reportedly wants temporary and permanent child support and alimony in addition to an equitable interest "in any and all real and/or personal property acquired during the marriage."

On top of that, there are also reports that Tiny is considering annulling her marriage to the rapper, which could be made possible in the state of Georgia.

Check out another excerpt from Tiny's court docs, below: