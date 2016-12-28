Hold Up! Is Tiny Already Considering Calling Off Her Divorce From T.I.?

According to TMZ , despite Tiny's recent divorce filing, she and Tip are still on talking terms and there is a chance she could call the entire process off.

It's not a done deal between T.I. and Tiny yet, if new reports are to be believed.

The site reports that, following the filing on December 7, they both met up in person on at least two occasions where, according to a source, "things got romantic."

Though things are still reportedly spicy between the couple, there are still some real issues in their marriage, with the main one being "trust" on both sides.

The couple was even reportedly together on Christmas despite the divorce filing.

While there is no word on an official reconciliation just yet, it would not be surprising if it were to happen given their 20-year-long history together.