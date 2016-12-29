Look: See Why Lance Gross’s Family Photo Has the Internet Crying Colorism

Lance Gross received a bit of a backlash when he posted a photo over the holidays of him and a few of his friends booed up with their lighter-skinned significant others while a darker skinned woman sat to the side, alone. Social media slammed the photo, saying it was a slight at women with darker complexions, calling the picture biased. But the actor had a response to the criticism.

The photo was taken at Big Bear Lake in California, and, according to the House of Payne actor, its concept was a long-running joke that he and his friends recreate every year. Take a look, below:

In fact, according to Atlanta Black Star, the woman sitting by herself in the 2016 photo responded to the hate in an Instagram comment. "Newsflash: Black people come in ALL shades," she wrote. "I'm dating someone special, but he didn't come to Big Bear this year. I take a pic like this EVERY YEAR making fun of that fact that I'm the only single on in the couples pic."

