Watch: Condola Rashad Gets An Epic Surprise on New Year's Eve

She'll never forget how 2016 ended.

Condola Rashād is ending her 2016 with the surprise of a lifetime.

The 30-year-old actress excitedly took to Instagram to share that her boyfriend, Sebastian Vallentin Stenhøj, popped the big question while the pair were vacationing in Mexico to ring in the new year.

The proposal was captured on video by Rashād's sister, who can be heard narrating the exciting moment as it unfolds, and it becomes clear she had no idea this was going to happen.

As the actress begins to realize what is happening, her reaction is too perfect.

"Sebastian!!!!!!! The surprise!! The shock!" Rashād writes on her Instagram. "My sister's commentary in the background is to die for."

Such a precious moment, and the stunning scenery in the background adds a really nice touch. Good work, Sebastian!

Take a look at the video capturing Condola Rashād being asked for her hand in marriage, as well as a shot of her incredible ring, in the posts below. Congrats to the happy couple!

Written by KC Orcutt

