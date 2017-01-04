Watch: Sherri Shepherd Loses It When Snoop Dogg Is Attacked at Ricky Harris's Funeral

The entertainment industry is mourning the death of actor and comedian Ricky Harris and recently, some of his closest friends and peers gathered for his funeral, including Sherri Shepherd. The actress, however, was visibly distraught by a fight that broke out between Snoop Dogg's bodyguard and a mourner, and she recorded her reaction on video.

At the gathering, held in Long Beach, California, the actress explained that a man reportedly tried to tackle Snoop at the funeral, causing his bodyguard to intervene and, from there, things went south. "I can't believe they're fighting at a funeral," she said in a clearly shaken tone of voice. "It's so disrespectful! So disrespectful to his memory!" Take a look at the video, below:

Harris passed away on December 26 from what is being reported as a heart attack. Get the latest on Sherri Shepherd in the video, above.

Written by John Justice