SMH: See the Brutal Fight at Ricky Harris’ Funeral — and Find Out Who Attacked Snoop

News of a fight that broke out during Ricky Harris ' funeral was recently brought to light earlier today by actress Sherri Shepherd , and now, actual video footage of what went down has been released, and the person who started the brawl has been identified.

According to TMZ, where the video footage was posted, the man who tried to fight Snoop Dogg during the service was Harris' cousin.

It is reported that the relative made his way to approach the rapper, calling him a "b***h a** n***a." He apparently didn't make it far as two members of Snoop's crew intervened and physically took down the cousin. From then, the brawl ensued, resulting in the MC's bodyguard dragging Harris' cousin out of the church.

There was initial talk that the perpetrator was someone named Big Flossy who is known to have a prolonged beef with Snoop. However, it has reportedly been confirmed that it was, in fact, not him.

Take a look at the footage of the brawl, below: