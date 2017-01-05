Watch: Stevie J Has Some Surprising Words About His Relationship With Joseline

Stevie J and Joseline have come a long way since the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Bella. Speaking with TMZ, Stevie, who notoriously slammed Joseline for her alleged drug use throughout her pregnancy, praised her for her great mom skills.

"She's coming along," he said. "She'll be a great mom." He even spoke on putting all of the animosity between them to rest, adding, "I don't want to be going to court back and forth with Joseline and all this dumb s**t. I just want to be a great father and I want her to be a great mother and I just want to raise beautiful children." Take a look at the clip below:

Major progress between these two. Get the backstory on Stevie and Joseline's — past — drama on Wendy Williams above.

Written by John Justice