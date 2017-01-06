Sherri Shepherd Responds to Backlash Over Video of Snoop’s Fight at Ricky Harris Funeral

Sherri Shepherd was none too pleased about folks brawling at comedian Ricky Harris' funeral earlier this week, but wound up facing some backlash herself after she posted a video of someone rolling up on Snoop Dogg and the melee that followed.



Many are calling the former View host for being hypocritical, wagging her finger at the hooligans while posting the mess on social media. Now, Shepherd is speaking out about her decision.



In a statement, Shepherd apologized for posting the clip, calling the video "an impulsive and emotional reaction after what I later learned was a misunderstanding" and adding that she's "sorry for any distress the video caused."



See the video that started all this below:

Rough start to the new year after going through all sorts of drama in 2016. See the divorce and custody drama she went through with her ex Lamar Sally with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz