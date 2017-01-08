Watch: Donald Glover's Epic Night At the Golden Globes

Donald Glover, who created, directed and acted in the FX series Atlanta, is having a pretty good night. Earlier in the evening, he accepted the Golden Globe award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, using his speech to thank the Black community in Atlanta and...one rap group in particular.
“I’d like to thank the Migos,” he told the audience. “Not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’” Okay.
Later in the evening, he won Best Actor in a Television - Musical or Comedy, and gave a decidedly more sober speech.
Watch Donald Glover’s acceptance speech for Atlanta’s Golden Globe win and the "Bad and Boujee" video below:
Watch @DonaldGlover accept Best Comedy Series at the #GoldenGlobes: "I couldn't be here without Atlanta" https://t.co/rqs8IjEEZO pic.twitter.com/g7ZYaT6epR— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017
When he won the Best Actor prize, his speech was a little less lit, but every bit as meaningful. "I really want to thank my son, and the mother of my son, for making me believe in things again, and people," he said. Watch below:
Donald Glover. #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/E2FTskN2oA— deray mckesson (@deray) January 9, 2017
